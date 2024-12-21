SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.43 and traded as high as $3.49. SuperCom shares last traded at $3.39, with a volume of 83,000 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered SuperCom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.14. The company has a market cap of $2.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.41 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

SuperCom Ltd. provides digital identity, Internet of Things and connectivity, and cyber security products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. The company operates in three segments: e-Gov, IoT and Connectivity, and Cyber Security. It offers MAGNA, a platform for national ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driver's licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management.

