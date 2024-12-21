Teucrium Corn Fund (NYSEARCA:CORN) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Teucrium Corn Fund (NYSEARCA:CORN – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.03 and traded as high as $18.34. Teucrium Corn Fund shares last traded at $18.26, with a volume of 65,530 shares trading hands.

Teucrium Corn Fund Stock Up 0.9 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.20.

Institutional Trading of Teucrium Corn Fund

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Teucrium Corn Fund stock. Raffles Associates LP raised its holdings in Teucrium Corn Fund (NYSEARCA:CORN – Free Report) by 36.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 37,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Teucrium Corn Fund accounts for about 0.7% of Raffles Associates LP’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Raffles Associates LP owned about 1.05% of Teucrium Corn Fund worth $687,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

About Teucrium Corn Fund

Teucrium Corn Fund (the Fund) is a commodity pool that is a series of Teucrium Commodity Trust (Trust), a Delaware statutory trust. It will issue common units representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in such Fund, called Shares. The investment objective of the Fund is to have the daily changes in percentage terms of the shares net asset value reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of a weighted average of the closing settlement prices for three futures contracts for corn (Corn Futures Contracts) that are traded on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT), including the second to expire CBOT Corn Futures Contract, weighted 35%, the third-to-expire CBOT Corn Futures Contract, weighted 30%, and the CBOT Corn Futures Contract, weighted 35%.

