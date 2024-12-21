TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) Shares Sold by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Free Report) by 0.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,205,228 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,162 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TG Therapeutics were worth $74,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. increased its stake in TG Therapeutics by 58.9% during the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 6,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,407 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in TG Therapeutics by 127.3% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in TG Therapeutics by 30.5% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,675 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.58% of the company’s stock.

Get TG Therapeutics alerts:

TG Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of TGTX opened at $32.20 on Friday. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.84 and a 1 year high of $36.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of -321.97 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a current ratio of 4.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TG Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TGTX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 8.32% and a negative net margin of 5.42%. The firm had revenue of $83.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 49.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TGTX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on TG Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 14th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of TG Therapeutics from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.67.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TG Therapeutics

Insider Activity at TG Therapeutics

In other news, Director Sagar Lonial sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.44, for a total transaction of $152,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,049,935.80. This represents a 4.75 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TG Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell mediated diseases in the United States and internationally. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TG Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TG Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.