UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Acquires 1,644 Shares of Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS – Free Report) by 33.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,572 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Kura Sushi USA were worth $529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Quest Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 237.9% during the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Kura Sushi USA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $233,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Kura Sushi USA by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 8,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Kura Sushi USA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $521,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on KRUS. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $85.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Kura Sushi USA from $63.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.88.

Shares of KRUS opened at $93.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.03. Kura Sushi USA, Inc. has a one year low of $48.66 and a one year high of $122.81. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -120.02 and a beta of 1.80.

