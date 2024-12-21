UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Acquires 9,953 Shares of Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI – Free Report) by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,953 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Midland States Bancorp were worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Midland States Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 165,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,751,000 after purchasing an additional 10,354 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Midland States Bancorp by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Midland States Bancorp by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 74,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 30,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Midland States Bancorp by 16.0% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 402,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,107,000 after buying an additional 55,555 shares during the last quarter. 60.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Midland States Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ MSBI opened at $24.60 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.59. The firm has a market cap of $526.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Midland States Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.54 and a 1 year high of $28.47.

Midland States Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Midland States Bancorp ( NASDAQ:MSBI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.11. Midland States Bancorp had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The business had revenue of $124.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Midland States Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 25th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.04%. Midland States Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MSBI shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Midland States Bancorp from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Midland States Bancorp from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Midland States Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Midland States Bancorp news, CEO Jeffrey G. Ludwig sold 12,753 shares of Midland States Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total value of $312,703.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 343,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,433,286.20. The trade was a 3.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

About Midland States Bancorp

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, and Other segments. The company provides a range of financial products and services to consumers and businesses, including commercial loans to finance agricultural equipment and production; and commercial real estate loans for owner occupied offices, warehouses and production facilities, office buildings, hotels, mixed-use residential and commercial facilities, retail centers, multifamily properties, and assisted living facilities.

