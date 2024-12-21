Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP) Shares Sold by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd trimmed its holdings in Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP – Free Report) by 34.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,505 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 23,126 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Ultrapar Participações were worth $169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UGP. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ultrapar Participações during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Freedom Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Ultrapar Participações during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ultrapar Participações in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 15,046 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 3,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 567.5% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 15,833 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 13,461 shares in the last quarter. 3.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ultrapar Participações alerts:

Ultrapar Participações Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Ultrapar Participações stock opened at $2.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.83, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.53. Ultrapar Participações S.A. has a twelve month low of $2.55 and a twelve month high of $6.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.81.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Ultrapar Participações from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.20.

Read Our Latest Report on UGP

About Ultrapar Participações

(Free Report)

Ultrapar Participações SA, through its subsidiaries, operates in the energy and infrastructure business in Brazil. The company distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers, in addition to renewable electricity and compressed natural gas. It also operates in the distribution and marketing of gasoline, ethanol, diesel, fuel oil, kerosene, natural gas for vehicles, and lubricants; and holds AmPm convenience stores and provides JetOil lubricant services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ultrapar Participações Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultrapar Participações and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.