Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) Shares Acquired by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Free Report) by 110.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,367 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,191 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.15% of Victory Capital worth $5,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VCTR. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Victory Capital by 282.0% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 43,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,412,000 after acquiring an additional 32,079 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Victory Capital during the third quarter worth about $7,755,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Victory Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,288,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Victory Capital by 54.1% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 270,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,910,000 after buying an additional 94,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Victory Capital by 166.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after buying an additional 17,781 shares during the last quarter. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VCTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on Victory Capital from $59.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Victory Capital from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $49.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Victory Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.67.

Victory Capital Price Performance

Shares of VCTR stock opened at $65.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.90. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.55 and a 12 month high of $73.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.89.

Victory Capital Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. This is an increase from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Victory Capital’s payout ratio is currently 43.78%.

Victory Capital Company Profile

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company in the United States and internationally. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, fund distribution, and other management services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

