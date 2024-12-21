Vox Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:VOXR) Shares Bought by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Vox Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:VOXR – Free Report) by 71.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,590 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,446 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd owned about 0.12% of Vox Royalty worth $177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Vox Royalty by 53.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 191,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 66,319 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vox Royalty by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 13,347,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,309,000 after purchasing an additional 938,814 shares in the last quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Vox Royalty by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 201,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 17,300 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vox Royalty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vox Royalty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $152,000. 45.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VOXR stock opened at $2.35 on Friday. Vox Royalty Corp. has a 52 week low of $1.70 and a 52 week high of $3.24. The company has a market cap of $118.89 million, a P/E ratio of -117.50 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.72.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.012 dividend. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. Vox Royalty’s payout ratio is currently -200.00%.

Vox Royalty Corp. operates as a mining royalty and streaming company. The company holds a portfolio of 60 royalties and streaming assets. It operates in Australia, Canada, Peru, Brazil, South Africa, Mexico, and the United States. Vox Royalty Corp. was founded in 2014 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

