Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) Shares Bought by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC – Free Report) by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 160,946 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,274 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.37% of Wabash National worth $3,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Wabash National in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,457,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,744,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,479,000 after acquiring an additional 16,826 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Wabash National in the third quarter worth $695,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 18.1% during the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 14,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Wabash National by 43.4% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 589,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,321,000 after purchasing an additional 178,430 shares during the period. 97.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wabash National Trading Down 0.5 %

Wabash National stock opened at $17.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $737.16 million, a PE ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 1.54. Wabash National Co. has a 12 month low of $15.94 and a 12 month high of $30.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

Wabash National Announces Dividend

Wabash National ( NYSE:WNC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.04). Wabash National had a positive return on equity of 22.98% and a negative net margin of 10.94%. The firm had revenue of $464.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.35 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Wabash National Co. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Wabash National’s payout ratio is -5.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Wabash National in a research note on Monday, September 30th.

About Wabash National

Wabash National Corporation provides connected solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment designs and manufactures transportation-related equipment and products dry and refrigerated van trailers, platform trailers, tank trailers, and truck-mounted tanks; truck bodies for dry-freight transportation; cargo and cargo XL bodies for commercial applications; refrigerated truck bodies; platform truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.

