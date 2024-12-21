Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,208,405 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,650 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 2.31% of Warrior Met Coal worth $77,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HCC. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 193.9% in the 3rd quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 1,460,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,357,000 after acquiring an additional 963,892 shares during the last quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP lifted its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 441.9% during the third quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP now owns 793,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,692,000 after purchasing an additional 646,900 shares in the last quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. lifted its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 6,177.0% during the second quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 331,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,811,000 after purchasing an additional 326,269 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 8.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,210,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,153,000 after buying an additional 254,540 shares during the period. Finally, Forest Avenue Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 95.0% in the third quarter. Forest Avenue Capital Management LP now owns 411,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,298,000 after buying an additional 200,533 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, B. Riley increased their target price on Warrior Met Coal from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Warrior Met Coal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.75.

Warrior Met Coal Stock Performance

NYSE:HCC opened at $54.93 on Friday. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.60 and a 52 week high of $75.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.85. The company has a quick ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 5.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 1.03.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.40. Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 19.00% and a net margin of 23.77%. The firm had revenue of $327.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.21 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.85 earnings per share. Warrior Met Coal’s revenue was down 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Warrior Met Coal Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 5th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Warrior Met Coal’s payout ratio is 4.42%.

Warrior Met Coal Profile

(Free Report)

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

Featured Stories

