Wellington Management Group LLP Boosts Stake in Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNYA)

Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNYA – Free Report) by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 294,133 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,235 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Tenaya Therapeutics were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $49,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Tenaya Therapeutics by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in Tenaya Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $164,000. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Leerink Partners restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 18th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.33.

Shares of Tenaya Therapeutics stock opened at $1.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $132.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 2.72. Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.99 and a twelve month high of $7.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.69.

Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.07. On average, equities analysts expect that Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and delivers therapies for heart disease in the United States. It develops its products through gene editing, cellular regeneration, and gene addition. The company is developing TN-201, a gene therapy for myosin binding protein C3-associated hypertrophic cardiomyopathy which is in phase 1 clinical trial; TN-301, a small molecule for heart failure with preserved ejection fraction which is in phase 1 clinical trial; and TN-401, a gene therapy for plakophilin 2-associated arrhythmogenic right ventricular cardiomyopathy which is in preclinical stage.

