Wellington Management Group LLP Has $225,000 Position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Wellington Management Group LLP decreased its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 52.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,032 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,397 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSNC. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 433.9% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 415,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,827,000 after purchasing an additional 337,600 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in SS&C Technologies by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,624,174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $417,370,000 after buying an additional 121,223 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 176,443 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,094,000 after acquiring an additional 4,154 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its position in SS&C Technologies by 27.7% during the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 77,773 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,772,000 after acquiring an additional 16,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 6,292.9% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 2,643 shares during the period. 96.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SS&C Technologies Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of SS&C Technologies stock opened at $75.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $74.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.16. The company has a market capitalization of $18.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.18 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.79 and a 12-month high of $77.69.

SS&C Technologies Announces Dividend

SS&C Technologies ( NASDAQ:SSNC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.03. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on SSNC. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. StockNews.com downgraded SS&C Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.75.

Insider Activity at SS&C Technologies

In other news, SVP Jason Douglas White sold 69,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total value of $5,317,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $494,172.84. This represents a 91.50 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William C. Stone sold 247,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.61, for a total value of $18,945,653.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,837,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,439,103,510.86. This trade represents a 0.77 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 449,000 shares of company stock valued at $34,461,478 over the last ninety days. 15.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions comprising portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions consisting of claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

