Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:HIO) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.93 and traded as low as $3.91. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund shares last traded at $3.94, with a volume of 538,584 shares trading hands.
Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Price Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.93.
Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.0355 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.81%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund
About Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund
Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Opal Fuels CEO on Steering the Future of Renewable Natural Gas
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- MicroStrategy Joins Nasdaq-100: 2 Crypto Stocks Set to Win
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- 2 Underrated Quantum Computing Companies Starting to Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.