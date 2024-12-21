Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:HIO) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.93 and traded as low as $3.91. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund shares last traded at $3.94, with a volume of 538,584 shares trading hands.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.93.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.0355 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.81%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund

About Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HIO. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund during the third quarter worth about $4,858,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 2,965,491 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $12,011,000 after purchasing an additional 722,483 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 65.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,815,381 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $6,917,000 after purchasing an additional 719,434 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 170.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 617,407 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after buying an additional 389,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 4.2% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,410,702 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $13,813,000 after buying an additional 136,419 shares in the last quarter.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

