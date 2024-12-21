Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:HIO) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIOGet Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.93 and traded as low as $3.91. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund shares last traded at $3.94, with a volume of 538,584 shares trading hands.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.93.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.0355 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.81%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HIO. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund during the third quarter worth about $4,858,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 2,965,491 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $12,011,000 after purchasing an additional 722,483 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 65.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,815,381 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $6,917,000 after purchasing an additional 719,434 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 170.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 617,407 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after buying an additional 389,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 4.2% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,410,702 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $13,813,000 after buying an additional 136,419 shares in the last quarter.

About Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Featured Articles

