Westrock Coffee (NASDAQ:WEST) Shares Sold by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC cut its holdings in shares of Westrock Coffee (NASDAQ:WEST – Free Report) by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,302 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Westrock Coffee were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Westrock Coffee by 2.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 649,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,222,000 after buying an additional 12,937 shares in the last quarter. Repertoire Partners LP bought a new position in Westrock Coffee during the 3rd quarter valued at $650,000. NFC Investments LLC grew its holdings in Westrock Coffee by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. NFC Investments LLC now owns 4,044,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,286,000 after acquiring an additional 588,160 shares in the last quarter. Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of Westrock Coffee in the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Westrock Coffee in the 3rd quarter valued at about $121,000. 45.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Westrock Coffee alerts:

Insider Activity at Westrock Coffee

In other news, Director Kenneth M. Parent acquired 62,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.07 per share, for a total transaction of $506,271.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 112,451 shares in the company, valued at $907,479.57. This trade represents a 126.19 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 42.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WEST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Westrock Coffee from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Westrock Coffee in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on Westrock Coffee in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on WEST

Westrock Coffee Stock Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ:WEST opened at $6.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.11 and a 200-day moving average of $8.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $591.50 million, a PE ratio of -7.30 and a beta of 0.49. Westrock Coffee has a 52 week low of $5.28 and a 52 week high of $11.21.

Westrock Coffee Profile

(Free Report)

Westrock Coffee Company, LLC operates as an integrated coffee, tea, flavors, extracts, and ingredients solutions provider in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Beverage Solutions, and Sustainable Sourcing & Traceability (SS&T). The Beverage Solutions segment provides various packaging, including branded and private label coffee in bags, fractional packs, and single serve cups, as well as extract solutions for applications in cold brew and ready-to-drink offerings.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Westrock Coffee (NASDAQ:WEST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Westrock Coffee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westrock Coffee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.