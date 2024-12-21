WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) Shares Sold by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lessened its position in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,422,616 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,847 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in WSFS Financial were worth $72,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC increased its stake in WSFS Financial by 110.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 120,397 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,139,000 after purchasing an additional 63,284 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of WSFS Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in WSFS Financial by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 114,154 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,821,000 after buying an additional 36,990 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in WSFS Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $932,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in WSFS Financial by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,030,372 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $154,519,000 after buying an additional 87,781 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

Get WSFS Financial alerts:

WSFS Financial Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WSFS opened at $52.90 on Friday. WSFS Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $40.19 and a 52 week high of $62.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.96. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

WSFS Financial Dividend Announcement

WSFS Financial ( NASDAQ:WSFS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.02. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The firm had revenue of $267.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that WSFS Financial Co. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $54.00 price target (down previously from $58.00) on shares of WSFS Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.75.

View Our Latest Analysis on WSFS

WSFS Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WSFS Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSFS Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.