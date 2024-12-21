WSP Global (TSE:WSP) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$247.90 and traded as high as C$252.23. WSP Global shares last traded at C$250.57, with a volume of 917,331 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on WSP shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$260.00 to C$285.00 in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Scotiabank upgraded WSP Global to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. CIBC increased their target price on WSP Global from C$264.00 to C$280.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on WSP Global from C$261.00 to C$279.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$260.00 to C$275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$268.27.

WSP Global Trading Up 1.3 %

The stock has a market cap of C$31.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.81, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$247.90 and its 200 day moving average is C$230.93.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$2.24. The business had revenue of C$3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3 billion. WSP Global had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 4.03%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that WSP Global Inc. will post 9.5687404 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WSP Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. WSP Global’s payout ratio is 31.38%.

WSP Global Company Profile

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail, transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

Further Reading

