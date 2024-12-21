XTX Topco Ltd Acquires 27,486 Shares of iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT)

XTX Topco Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT – Free Report) by 43.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,943 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,486 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in iHeartMedia were worth $168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 132.4% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,909,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,262,000 after buying an additional 2,227,676 shares in the last quarter. Aristeia Capital L.L.C. acquired a new position in iHeartMedia during the second quarter worth $2,461,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 287.5% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 784,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 581,980 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 485,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 78,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 403,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 37,656 shares during the last quarter. 93.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iHeartMedia alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on IHRT. Barrington Research upgraded shares of iHeartMedia to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on iHeartMedia from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised iHeartMedia from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $1.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 12th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director James A. Rasulo sold 40,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.40, for a total transaction of $96,535.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 339,322 shares in the company, valued at $814,372.80. The trade was a 10.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

iHeartMedia Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of IHRT stock opened at $1.88 on Friday. iHeartMedia, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.81 and a 1 year high of $3.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.16 and its 200-day moving average is $1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $276.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.71.

About iHeartMedia

(Free Report)

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as an audio media company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Multiplatform Group, Digital Audio Group, and Audio & Media Services Group. The Multiplatform Group segment offers broadcast radio stations, sponsorship and events, and live and virtual events; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents syndicated radio programs and services to radio station affiliates.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IHRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iHeartMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iHeartMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.