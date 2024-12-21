XTX Topco Ltd Boosts Stock Holdings in NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG)

XTX Topco Ltd grew its position in NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Free Report) (TSE:NG) by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,004 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,397 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in NovaGold Resources were worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of NovaGold Resources by 16.5% during the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 21,485,443 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $74,340,000 after acquiring an additional 3,042,480 shares during the last quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP increased its position in shares of NovaGold Resources by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP now owns 19,428,261 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $67,222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790,528 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of NovaGold Resources by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,321,172 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $17,717,000 after purchasing an additional 206,610 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of NovaGold Resources by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,278,090 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,377,000 after purchasing an additional 267,713 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of NovaGold Resources by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,146,787 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,702,000 after buying an additional 195,117 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.56% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup raised shares of NovaGold Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd.

NovaGold Resources stock opened at $3.35 on Friday. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.22 and a 12 month high of $4.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.77 and a beta of 1.07.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Free Report) (TSE:NG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 2nd. The mining company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01).

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of approximately 29,008 hectares located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

