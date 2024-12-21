XTX Topco Ltd Buys 5,243 Shares of Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH)

XTX Topco Ltd boosted its position in Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH – Free Report) by 34.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 5,243 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Theravance Biopharma were worth $165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TBPH. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $286,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Theravance Biopharma by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 57,611 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 6,026 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 330,181 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after purchasing an additional 91,679 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Theravance Biopharma during the second quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 141.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 160,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after buying an additional 93,702 shares in the last quarter. 99.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TBPH opened at $9.59 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.22 and its 200 day moving average is $8.81. Theravance Biopharma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.44 and a fifty-two week high of $11.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $471.58 million, a P/E ratio of -9.50 and a beta of 0.23.

Theravance Biopharma ( NASDAQ:TBPH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.16). Theravance Biopharma had a negative net margin of 78.18% and a negative return on equity of 24.79%. The firm had revenue of $16.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Theravance Biopharma, Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a report on Monday, September 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Theravance Biopharma presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.75.

In related news, SVP Rhonda Farnum sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 322,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,904,687. This trade represents a 1.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

