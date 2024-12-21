XTX Topco Ltd Buys Shares of 101,569 RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX)

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 101,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RLX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in RLX Technology by 36.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 10,596 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of RLX Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RLX Technology by 284.8% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 35,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 26,220 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RLX Technology in the second quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of RLX Technology in the third quarter valued at $108,000. 22.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE RLX opened at $1.96 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.76. RLX Technology Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.50 and a twelve month high of $2.19. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 49.01 and a beta of 1.03.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.59%. RLX Technology’s payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It serves partner distributors and retail outlets. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

