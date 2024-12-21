XTX Topco Ltd Buys Shares of 11,190 Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD)

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 11,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 182,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,182,000 after acquiring an additional 23,296 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the second quarter worth about $260,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 27.9% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 33,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 7,287 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 324.9% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 317,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,785,000 after purchasing an additional 242,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 4,099 shares during the period. 83.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tactile Systems Technology Price Performance

Shares of TCMD opened at $17.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $407.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.15 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.03. Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.12 and a twelve month high of $21.10. The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TCMD has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer lowered Tactile Systems Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. BTIG Research downgraded Tactile Systems Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Tactile Systems Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Tactile Systems Technology Profile

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices to treat underserved chronic diseases in the United States. It offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema in the home setting; and Entre Plus System, a portable pneumatic compression device for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers.

