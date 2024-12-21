XTX Topco Ltd Buys Shares of 39,402 Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX)

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 39,402 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sage Capital Advisors llc boosted its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II by 5.1% in the third quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 90,541 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 4,404 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 156,751 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 51,678 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 16,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in Western Asset High Income Fund II in the 3rd quarter worth $81,000.

Western Asset High Income Fund II Stock Performance

NYSE HIX opened at $4.26 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.43 and its 200 day moving average is $4.43. Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.20 and a fifty-two week high of $5.01.

Western Asset High Income Fund II Announces Dividend

Western Asset High Income Fund II Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.049 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd.

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

