XTX Topco Ltd Buys Shares of 95,422 Vizsla Silver Corp. (NYSE:VZLA)

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vizsla Silver Corp. (NYSE:VZLA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 95,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VZLA. Accredited Investors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vizsla Silver during the third quarter worth $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in Vizsla Silver by 142.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 47,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 28,072 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in Vizsla Silver by 29.0% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 52,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 11,728 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Vizsla Silver in the third quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vizsla Silver during the second quarter valued at about $110,000. 22.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, National Bank Financial assumed coverage on Vizsla Silver in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

NYSE VZLA opened at $1.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $493.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -177.00 and a beta of 0.85. Vizsla Silver Corp. has a twelve month low of $1.07 and a twelve month high of $2.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.90.

Vizsla Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, and development of precious and base metal assets. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interest in the Panuco Project covering an area of 7,189.5 hectares located in located in southern Sinaloa, Mexico. The company was formerly known as Vizsla Resources Corp.

