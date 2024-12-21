XTX Topco Ltd Has $162,000 Holdings in OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK)

XTX Topco Ltd lifted its stake in shares of OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK – Free Report) by 166.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 108,652 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 67,883 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in OPKO Health were worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OPK. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of OPKO Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Clearline Capital LP acquired a new stake in OPKO Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,083,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of OPKO Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OPKO Health during the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 48,706,640 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,573,000 after purchasing an additional 4,284,336 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.63% of the company’s stock.

Get OPKO Health alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.62 per share, for a total transaction of $162,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 211,612,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,812,096.10. This represents a 0.05 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 1,304,255 shares of company stock valued at $2,024,605. Corporate insiders own 47.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on OPK. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of OPKO Health in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $2.25 target price on shares of OPKO Health in a research report on Friday, November 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of OPKO Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of OPKO Health in a report on Thursday, September 26th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on OPK

OPKO Health Stock Performance

NASDAQ OPK opened at $1.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.48. OPKO Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.85 and a 1 year high of $1.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.11 and a beta of 1.62.

OPKO Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers, and governmental units; and 4Kscore prostate cancer test.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OPK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for OPKO Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OPKO Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.