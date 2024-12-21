XTX Topco Ltd Has $162,000 Stake in Standard BioTools Inc. (NASDAQ:LAB)

XTX Topco Ltd boosted its holdings in Standard BioTools Inc. (NASDAQ:LAB – Free Report) by 133.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,817 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,852 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Standard BioTools were worth $162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Standard BioTools by 188.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,445,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597,728 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Standard BioTools by 3,691.1% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 407,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 396,719 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Standard BioTools by 1,019.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 980,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after buying an additional 893,383 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Standard BioTools by 268.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 97,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 70,924 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Standard BioTools in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. 53.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Standard BioTools Stock Up 0.8 %

LAB opened at $2.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $744.52 million, a P/E ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 1.61. Standard BioTools Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.21 and a 12 month high of $3.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.94.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Standard BioTools from $2.75 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st.

Standard BioTools Company Profile

Standard BioTools Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides instruments, consumables, reagents, and software services for researchers and clinical laboratories in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia pacific. It operates through two segments: Proteomics and Genomics. The company offers analytical systems, such as CyTOF XT System, a CyTOF XT mass cytometry system performs automated high-parameter single-cell analysis using antibodies conjugated to metal isotopes; and Hyperion XTi imaging system, a spatial biology instrument.

