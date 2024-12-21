XTX Topco Ltd Has $183,000 Stake in Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP)

XTX Topco Ltd reduced its stake in Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP – Free Report) by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,850 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Despegar.com were worth $183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Despegar.com during the 2nd quarter worth $87,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Despegar.com during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,618,000. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC acquired a new stake in Despegar.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Despegar.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,159,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of Despegar.com during the second quarter worth approximately $407,000. 67.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DESP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Despegar.com from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Despegar.com from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.20.

DESP opened at $14.65 on Friday. Despegar.com, Corp. has a 1 year low of $8.06 and a 1 year high of $19.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.66.

Despegar.com, Corp., an online travel company, provides a range of travel and travel-related products to leisure and corporate travelers through its websites and mobile applications in Latin America and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Travel Business and Financial Services Business.

