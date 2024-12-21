XTX Topco Ltd Has $193,000 Position in Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS)

XTX Topco Ltd lessened its stake in Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS – Free Report) by 63.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,969 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Anywhere Real Estate were worth $193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whitebox Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Anywhere Real Estate by 165.7% during the 3rd quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 398,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 248,489 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Anywhere Real Estate in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Anywhere Real Estate during the third quarter valued at approximately $450,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in Anywhere Real Estate by 4.2% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 245,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 9,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in Anywhere Real Estate in the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.56% of the company’s stock.

Anywhere Real Estate Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of HOUS stock opened at $3.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.36. Anywhere Real Estate Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.01 and a twelve month high of $8.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $389.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 2.32.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Anywhere Real Estate ( NYSE:HOUS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Anywhere Real Estate had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a negative return on equity of 6.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Anywhere Real Estate Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Anywhere Real Estate from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th.

Anywhere Real Estate Company Profile

Anywhere Real Estate Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Anywhere Brands, Anywhere Advisors, and Anywhere Integrated Services. The Anywhere Brands segment franchises the Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate, Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, and Sotheby's International Realty brand names.

Featured Stories

