XTX Topco Ltd Invests $179,000 in Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT)

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 52,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EDIT. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 494.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 7,758 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in Editas Medicine in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine during the third quarter worth $39,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine during the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Erste Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Editas Medicine during the third quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EDIT. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Editas Medicine from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 13th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Editas Medicine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Editas Medicine from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Editas Medicine from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.00.

Shares of Editas Medicine stock opened at $1.31 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.86. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a one year low of $1.28 and a one year high of $11.58.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75). Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 80.13% and a negative net margin of 340.96%. The company had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.55) earnings per share. Editas Medicine’s revenue for the quarter was down 98.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -2.59 EPS for the current year.

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 BRILLIANCE trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis; and reni-cel, a clinical development gene-edited medicine to treat sickle cell disease and transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia.

