XTX Topco Ltd Invests $185,000 in Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA)

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 16,254 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Ooma by 2.1% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 40,547 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ooma by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 179,679 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ooma by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 70,829 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 3,138 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Ooma by 17.1% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,636 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 5,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Ooma by 33.2% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 26,995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 6,732 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Ooma alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OOMA shares. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Ooma from $14.50 to $15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Ooma from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Benchmark boosted their target price on Ooma from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Ooma from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Ooma from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ooma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP James A. Gustke sold 3,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $60,894.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $470,475. The trade was a 11.46 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric B. Stang sold 61,580 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total transaction of $929,858.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,245,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,809,541.50. This represents a 4.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 158,457 shares of company stock valued at $2,413,132 over the last quarter. 9.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ooma Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:OOMA opened at $14.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.08. Ooma, Inc. has a one year low of $6.50 and a one year high of $17.00. The firm has a market cap of $387.99 million, a PE ratio of -38.84 and a beta of 0.94.

Ooma Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ooma, Inc provides communications services and related technologies for businesses and consumers in the United States and Canada. The company's products and services include Ooma Office, a cloud-based multi-user communications system for small and medium-sized businesses; Ooma Connect, which delivers fixed wireless internet connectivity; and Ooma Enterprise, a unified-communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) solution.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OOMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ooma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ooma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.