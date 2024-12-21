XTX Topco Ltd Lowers Stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA)

XTX Topco Ltd cut its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Free Report) by 47.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,490 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts were worth $181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PLYA. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 141.3% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 8,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 5,087 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 15.0% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 3,371 shares during the last quarter. 74.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Playa Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Playa Hotels & Resorts Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:PLYA opened at $9.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.49. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $6.95 and a 12 month high of $10.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.02, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.64.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Playa Hotels & Resorts from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Playa Hotels & Resorts from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Playa Hotels & Resorts has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.

View Our Latest Report on PLYA

About Playa Hotels & Resorts

(Free Report)

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates resorts in prime beachfront locations in Mexico and the Caribbean. It owns and manages Hyatt Zilara Cancún, Hyatt Ziva Cancún, Wyndham Alltra Cancún, Wyndham Alltra Playa del Carmen, Hilton Playa del Carmen All-Inclusive Resort, Hyatt Ziva Puerto Vallarta, and Hyatt Ziva Los Cabos located in Mexico; Hyatt Zilara Rose Hall, Hyatt Ziva Rose Hall, Hilton Rose Hall Resort & Spa, Jewel Grande Montego Bay Resort & Spa, and Jewel Paradise Cove Beach Resort & Spa situated in Jamaica; the Hilton La Romana All-Inclusive Family Resort, the Hilton La Romana All-Inclusive Adult Resort, Hyatt Zilara Cap Cana, Hyatt Ziva Cap Cana, and Jewel Palm Beach located in the Dominican Republic; and manages resorts on behalf of third-party owners.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Playa Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playa Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.