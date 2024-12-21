XTX Topco Ltd Makes New $162,000 Investment in European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWCZ)

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 23,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in European Wax Center by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,697,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,345,000 after acquiring an additional 428,280 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of European Wax Center during the second quarter worth $3,274,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of European Wax Center in the third quarter valued at $1,231,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in European Wax Center by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 538,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,352,000 after purchasing an additional 164,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in European Wax Center by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,334,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,675,000 after buying an additional 155,875 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EWCZ shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of European Wax Center in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded European Wax Center from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.36.

In related news, Director Nital P. Scott sold 4,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.85, for a total transaction of $25,412.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,262 shares in the company, valued at $171,182.70. This trade represents a 12.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of European Wax Center stock opened at $5.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 3.17. European Wax Center, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.80 and a 1 year high of $16.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.74. The firm has a market cap of $288.13 million, a PE ratio of 22.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.01.

European Wax Center, Inc operates as the franchisor and operator of out-of-home waxing services in the United States. It offers body and facial waxing services; and pre- and post-service products, including ingrown hair serums, exfoliating gels, brow shapers, and skin treatments. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

