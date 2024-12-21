XTX Topco Ltd Makes New Investment in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT)

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 15,741 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PFLT. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $174,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 9.2% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 281,626 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,258,000 after acquiring an additional 23,836 shares during the last quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC bought a new position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in the third quarter valued at $120,000. Graypoint LLC lifted its stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 2.7% during the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 69,259 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in the 3rd quarter worth about $476,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.77% of the company’s stock.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Stock Down 0.3 %

PFLT opened at $10.68 on Friday. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. has a 12 month low of $10.28 and a 12 month high of $12.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.32. The company has a market cap of $888.90 million, a P/E ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.65.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a $0.1025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.52%. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s payout ratio is currently 86.01%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PFLT shares. Raymond James assumed coverage on PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in a report on Friday. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th.

About PennantPark Floating Rate Capital

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

