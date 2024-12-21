XTX Topco Ltd Purchases 2,833 Shares of Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI)

XTX Topco Ltd boosted its position in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI – Free Report) by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,873 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,833 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Stoneridge were worth $155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Stoneridge by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,357,043 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $15,185,000 after purchasing an additional 148,461 shares in the last quarter. EVR Research LP lifted its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 36.3% in the second quarter. EVR Research LP now owns 545,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,698,000 after buying an additional 145,000 shares in the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Stoneridge in the second quarter valued at $2,234,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Stoneridge during the third quarter valued at about $797,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Stoneridge by 218.3% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 69,734 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 47,829 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.07% of the company’s stock.

Stoneridge Stock Down 1.0 %

SRI opened at $5.69 on Friday. Stoneridge, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.52 and a fifty-two week high of $19.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.54 million, a P/E ratio of -21.07 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.43 and its 200 day moving average is $11.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Stoneridge ( NYSE:SRI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The auto parts company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $213.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.60 million. Stoneridge had a negative return on equity of 0.42% and a negative net margin of 0.81%. Stoneridge’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. Research analysts expect that Stoneridge, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SRI shares. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Stoneridge in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. StockNews.com cut Stoneridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th.

Stoneridge Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stoneridge, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic systems, components, and modules for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

