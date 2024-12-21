XTX Topco Ltd Purchases New Stake in Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA)

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 12,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Opera by 135.4% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Opera in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Opera by 334.7% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 3,216 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Opera during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Opera during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Institutional investors own 10.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Opera from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Opera from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Opera from $19.50 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price (up from $24.00) on shares of Opera in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Opera has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.75.

Opera Stock Performance

OPRA stock opened at $18.80 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Opera Limited has a fifty-two week low of $10.11 and a fifty-two week high of $20.70.

Opera Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 6th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 6th. Opera’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.59%.

About Opera

Opera Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and PC web browsers and related products and services in Norway and internationally. The company offers mobile browser products, such as Opera Mini, Opera browser for Android and iOS, and Opera GX for PCs and Mobile; Opera Touch; PC browsers, including Opera for Computers and Opera GX; Apex Football; Opera VPN Pro; and Opera News, an AI-powered personalized news discovery and aggregation service.

