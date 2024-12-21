XTX Topco Ltd Raises Stock Holdings in Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA)

XTX Topco Ltd boosted its holdings in Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA – Free Report) by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,049 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,172 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Humacyte were worth $185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HUMA. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Humacyte during the third quarter valued at about $109,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Humacyte by 30.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 254,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 60,087 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Humacyte by 66.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,764,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895,529 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Humacyte during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Humacyte by 459.1% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 90,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 74,101 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Brady W. Dougan sold 427,459 shares of Humacyte stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.34, for a total transaction of $1,855,172.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,992,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,646,378.02. This trade represents a 17.67 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Laura E. Niklason sold 261,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.40, for a total value of $1,150,023.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,730,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,615,889.60. The trade was a 13.12 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,500,000 shares of company stock worth $6,606,799 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HUMA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler set a $6.00 target price on Humacyte and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Humacyte in a research note on Friday, October 18th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price (up previously from $12.00) on shares of Humacyte in a research report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Humacyte in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Humacyte in a report on Friday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.43.

Humacyte Stock Performance

Humacyte stock opened at $4.64 on Friday. Humacyte, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.48 and a 1-year high of $9.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $583.99 million, a PE ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.85.

Humacyte Company Profile

Humacyte, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of off-the-shelf, implantable, and bioengineered human tissues for the treatment of diseases and conditions across a range of anatomic locations in multiple therapeutic areas. The company using its proprietary and scientific technology platform to engineer and manufacture human acellular vessels (HAVs) to be implanted into patient without inducing a foreign body response or leading to immune rejection.

