XTX Topco Ltd Reduces Position in The Real Brokerage Inc. (NASDAQ:REAX)

XTX Topco Ltd trimmed its position in The Real Brokerage Inc. (NASDAQ:REAX – Free Report) by 43.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,108 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Real Brokerage were worth $181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of REAX. State Street Corp raised its stake in Real Brokerage by 48.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,364,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,572,000 after buying an additional 442,612 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Real Brokerage by 106.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 595,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,303,000 after acquiring an additional 307,016 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Real Brokerage during the second quarter worth approximately $1,091,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Real Brokerage in the third quarter valued at approximately $871,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Real Brokerage in the second quarter valued at approximately $474,000. 53.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Real Brokerage in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company.

Real Brokerage Stock Performance

REAX opened at $4.71 on Friday. The Real Brokerage Inc. has a one year low of $1.46 and a one year high of $6.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $931.42 million, a P/E ratio of -26.17 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.31.

Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $372.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.61 million. Real Brokerage had a negative return on equity of 73.22% and a negative net margin of 2.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Real Brokerage Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Real Brokerage

The Real Brokerage Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate technology company in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: North American Brokerage, Real Title, and One Real Mortgage. It offers brokerage, title, and mortgage broker services. The company is based in Miami, Florida.

