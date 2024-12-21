XTX Topco Ltd Reduces Stock Position in Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL)

XTX Topco Ltd trimmed its position in Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL – Free Report) by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,375 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Bowlero were worth $187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in Bowlero by 24.0% in the third quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 838,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,839,000 after purchasing an additional 161,951 shares during the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bowlero in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,648,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Bowlero by 51.0% in the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 356,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,181,000 after buying an additional 120,215 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Bowlero by 101.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 363,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,271,000 after acquiring an additional 183,252 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Bowlero by 63.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 11,341 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Bowlero alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on Bowlero in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Bowlero in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Bowlero from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Bowlero to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Bowlero in a report on Monday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bowlero presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.89.

Bowlero Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BOWL opened at $10.23 on Friday. Bowlero Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $15.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -16.77 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.12.

Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $260.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.42 million. Bowlero had a negative net margin of 6.63% and a negative return on equity of 31.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Bowlero Corp. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Bowlero Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd were issued a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Bowlero’s payout ratio is -36.07%.

About Bowlero

(Free Report)

Bowlero Corp. operates bowling entertainment centers under the AMF, Bowlmor Lanes, and Bowlero brand names. The company also provides hosting and overseeing professional and non-professional bowling tournaments and related broadcasting. It operates bowling centers in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bowlero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bowlero and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.