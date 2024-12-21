XTX Topco Ltd Sells 13,321 Shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB)

XTX Topco Ltd lessened its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB – Free Report) by 54.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,321 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics were worth $149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $44,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 66.3% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 3,416 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $133,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $178,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $267,000. 70.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on YMAB shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Brookline Capital Management initiated coverage on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.89.

NASDAQ:YMAB opened at $8.28 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.48 and its 200 day moving average is $12.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $370.85 million, a PE ratio of -15.33 and a beta of 0.61. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.10 and a fifty-two week high of $20.90.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02). Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 28.22% and a negative return on equity of 24.61%. The firm had revenue of $18.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma in the bone or bone marrow.

