XTX Topco Ltd Sells 2,324 Shares of AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO)

XTX Topco Ltd lowered its stake in shares of AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,324 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in AdaptHealth were worth $170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in AdaptHealth by 9.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,350,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,547,000 after acquiring an additional 624,645 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. boosted its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 6,198,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929,339 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in AdaptHealth by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,124,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,316,000 after purchasing an additional 681,816 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in AdaptHealth by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 3,701,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,571,000 after purchasing an additional 496,453 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in AdaptHealth by 43.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,327,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,277,000 after purchasing an additional 710,131 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AHCO opened at $10.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.00. AdaptHealth Corp. has a 1-year low of $6.46 and a 1-year high of $11.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.12 and a 200 day moving average of $10.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -6.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.10.

AdaptHealth ( NASDAQ:AHCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $805.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $809.32 million. AdaptHealth had a positive return on equity of 9.62% and a negative net margin of 6.57%. AdaptHealth’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AdaptHealth Corp. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AHCO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on AdaptHealth from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on AdaptHealth from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on AdaptHealth from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of AdaptHealth from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of AdaptHealth from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.67.

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, sells home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

