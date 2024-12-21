XTX Topco Ltd Sells 6,211 Shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA)

XTX Topco Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA – Free Report) by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,211 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Centessa Pharmaceuticals were worth $163,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 103.1% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 47.8% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 9,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 3,108 shares during the period. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNTA opened at $17.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 21.52 and a quick ratio of 21.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.22 and a beta of 1.52. Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc has a 1 year low of $6.65 and a 1 year high of $18.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.57.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CNTA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.05. As a group, equities analysts expect that Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CNTA shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Centessa Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.83.

In related news, insider Gregory M. Weinhoff sold 16,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.69, for a total value of $260,752.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 206,750 shares in the company, valued at $3,243,907.50. This trade represents a 7.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Saurabh Saha sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.44, for a total transaction of $959,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 520,661 shares in the company, valued at $9,080,327.84. This trade represents a 9.55 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 374,642 shares of company stock valued at $6,425,926. Insiders own 11.59% of the company’s stock.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and delivers medicines for patients. Its products pipeline includes SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; and ORX750, an orally administered OX2R agonist for the treatment of narcolepsy and other sleep disorders.

