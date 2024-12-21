XTX Topco Ltd Takes $129,000 Position in Aris Mining Co. (NYSE:ARMN)

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Aris Mining Co. (NYSE:ARMN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 28,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Aris Mining by 144.7% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,932,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,780,000 after buying an additional 9,422,597 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Aris Mining by 192.1% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,908,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,738,000 after acquiring an additional 2,570,400 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Aris Mining by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,503,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,587,000 after acquiring an additional 160,500 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aris Mining by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,410,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,330,000 after purchasing an additional 435,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Aris Mining by 60.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 540,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,486,000 after purchasing an additional 203,586 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Aris Mining alerts:

Aris Mining Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ARMN opened at $3.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $591.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -173.00 and a beta of -0.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Aris Mining Co. has a 1-year low of $2.60 and a 1-year high of $5.16.

Aris Mining Profile

Aris Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties in Canada, Colombia, and Guyana. It also explores for silver and copper deposits. The company was formerly known as GCM Mining Corp. and changed its name to Aris Mining Corporation in September 2022.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aris Mining Co. (NYSE:ARMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aris Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aris Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.