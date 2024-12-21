XTX Topco Ltd Takes $169,000 Position in Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT)

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 24,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cognyte Software by 91.4% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cognyte Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in Cognyte Software in the second quarter worth approximately $117,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Cognyte Software by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 23,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 5,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $172,000. 72.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CGNT shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cognyte Software in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. StockNews.com cut Cognyte Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

CGNT stock opened at $8.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $623.32 million, a P/E ratio of -45.63 and a beta of 1.81. Cognyte Software Ltd. has a twelve month low of $5.44 and a twelve month high of $9.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.41.

Cognyte Software announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 3.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides an investigative analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. Its Actionable Intelligence for a Safer World, an open software designed to help governments and enterprises accelerate and enhance the effectiveness of investigations. The company offers network intelligence analytics, threat intelligence analytics, decision intelligence analytics, and operational intelligence analytics solutions.

