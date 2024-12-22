12,109 Shares in Visionary Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GV) Acquired by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visionary Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 12,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Visionary Price Performance

GV opened at $1.45 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.44 and its 200-day moving average is $2.13. Visionary Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $8.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03.

About Visionary

Visionary Holdings Inc provides private online and in person educational programs and services to Canadian and international students that reside in Canada and internationally. The company's educational programs include Ontario secondary school diploma, career-oriented two-year college and four-year university diploma programs, vocational education programs, and master programs.

