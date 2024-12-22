12,109 Shares in Visionary Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GV) Acquired by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visionary Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 12,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.
Visionary Price Performance
GV opened at $1.45 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.44 and its 200-day moving average is $2.13. Visionary Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $8.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03.
About Visionary
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Visionary
- Mastering Discipline: Overcoming Emotional Challenges In Trading
- Oil Titans Face Off: Exxon Mobil or Chevron for 2025 Gains?
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- Mining Stocks Back in the Spotlight: 3 Key Names to Watch
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 12/16 – 12/20
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visionary Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Visionary Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visionary and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.