13,551 Shares in Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZVRA) Bought by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZVRA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 13,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vestal Point Capital LP bought a new position in Zevra Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $3,644,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zevra Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $474,000. Propel Bio Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zevra Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,248,000. Simplify Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zevra Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $833,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Zevra Therapeutics by 282,687.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,313,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,054,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312,384 shares during the last quarter. 35.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Zevra Therapeutics from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Zevra Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of Zevra Therapeutics from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Zevra Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Zevra Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zevra Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Zevra Therapeutics Price Performance

ZVRA stock opened at $8.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.72 and a 200-day moving average of $7.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $453.16 million, a P/E ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 1.97. Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.20 and a 12 month high of $9.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Zevra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ZVRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $3.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 million. Zevra Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 342.63% and a negative return on equity of 159.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.40) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zevra Therapeutics Company Profile

Zevra Therapeutics, Inc discovers and develops various proprietary prodrugs to treat serious medical conditions in the United States. The company develops its products through Ligand Activated Therapy platform. Its lead product candidate is KP1077, consisting of KP1077IH, which is under Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic hypersomnia, and KP1077N, which is under Phase ½ clinical trial to treat narcolepsy.

