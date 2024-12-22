215 Shares in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Purchased by Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Burlington Stores by 1,048.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 730,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,478,000 after purchasing an additional 666,934 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Burlington Stores by 2,542.2% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 247,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,114,000 after purchasing an additional 238,585 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Burlington Stores by 54.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 587,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,968,000 after purchasing an additional 207,959 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,725,000. Finally, Anomaly Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP now owns 730,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,242,000 after purchasing an additional 187,760 shares during the last quarter.

In other Burlington Stores news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.89, for a total transaction of $145,181.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 59,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,613,121.59. The trade was a 0.82 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BURL shares. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Bank of America increased their price target on Burlington Stores from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Burlington Stores from $313.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $308.00.

Shares of Burlington Stores stock opened at $285.25 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $271.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $259.57. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $174.64 and a one year high of $298.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.08, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.64.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.01. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 47.52% and a net margin of 4.49%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. Burlington Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

