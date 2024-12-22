23,458 Shares in BTCS Inc. (NASDAQ:BTCS) Bought by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in BTCS Inc. (NASDAQ:BTCS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 23,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.14% of BTCS at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Heron Bay Capital Management bought a new position in BTCS during the second quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors own 3.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at BTCS

In other BTCS news, Director Melanie Pump sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.49, for a total value of $76,780.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,185.15. This represents a 36.22 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 44.30% of the company’s stock.

BTCS Stock Down 1.5 %

About BTCS

NASDAQ:BTCS opened at $2.56 on Friday. BTCS Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.95 and a 12-month high of $5.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 2.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.77.

BTCS Inc operates in blockchain technology sector the United States. Its blockchain-infrastructure secures and operates validator nodes on disruptive blockchain networks, as well as validates transactions for crypto holding delegations on dPoS blockchains. The company offers StakeSeeker, a cryptocurrency dashboard and staking-as-a-service platform that allows crypto asset holders to earn rewards by participating in network consensus mechanisms; and Builder+, a Ethereum block builder offered to maximize validator earnings by utilizing algorithms to construct optimized blocks for on-chain validation.

