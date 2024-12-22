291 Shares in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) Purchased by Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Free Report) (TSE:FSV) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FirstService by 2,136.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 209,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,853,000 after purchasing an additional 199,937 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in FirstService by 6.8% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,733,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $415,427,000 after buying an additional 174,970 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in FirstService by 19.7% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 388,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,992,000 after buying an additional 63,807 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC increased its position in FirstService by 25.3% during the third quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 246,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,008,000 after acquiring an additional 49,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of FirstService by 3.2% in the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,426,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $217,409,000 after acquiring an additional 44,236 shares during the period. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSV opened at $183.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $188.62 and its 200 day moving average is $175.51. The stock has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.53 and a beta of 1.04. FirstService Co. has a 52-week low of $141.26 and a 52-week high of $197.84.

FirstService ( NASDAQ:FSV Get Free Report ) (TSE:FSV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.21. FirstService had a return on equity of 16.68% and a net margin of 2.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that FirstService Co. will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of FirstService from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Scotiabank upped their target price on FirstService from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. TD Securities raised their price target on FirstService from $179.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised FirstService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $198.33.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

