668 Shares in Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) Purchased by Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CAMT. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its position in shares of Camtek by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,515,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $121,734,000 after buying an additional 268,258 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Camtek by 7.5% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 856,453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,388,000 after purchasing an additional 60,088 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Camtek by 107.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 720,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,548,000 after buying an additional 373,400 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd raised its stake in Camtek by 723.7% during the 2nd quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 626,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $78,709,000 after buying an additional 550,854 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in Camtek by 16.0% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 486,606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,855,000 after acquiring an additional 67,250 shares during the period. 41.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CAMT shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Camtek in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Camtek in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Camtek from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price objective on Camtek from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Camtek has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.88.

Camtek Stock Performance

Shares of CAMT stock opened at $83.36 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.93. Camtek Ltd. has a one year low of $63.11 and a one year high of $140.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 5.28 and a quick ratio of 4.36.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $112.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.51 million. Camtek had a net margin of 26.53% and a return on equity of 24.21%. Camtek’s revenue was up 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Camtek Ltd. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

Camtek Profile

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for semiconductor industry. The company provides Eagle-i, a system that delivers 2D inspection and metrology capabilities; Eagle-AP, which addresses the advanced packaging market using software and hardware technologies that deliver superior 2D and 3D inspection and metrology capabilities on the same platform; and Golden Eagle, a panel inspection and metrology system to address the challenges fanout wafer level packaging applications.

