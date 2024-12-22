700 Shares in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Acquired by Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GSHD. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Goosehead Insurance by 30.4% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 35,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after buying an additional 8,193 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 2,810.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $408,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Goosehead Insurance by 135.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 22,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 12,759 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the second quarter worth $436,000.

Get Goosehead Insurance alerts:

Goosehead Insurance Stock Performance

NASDAQ GSHD opened at $106.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 147.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.38. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 1 year low of $50.47 and a 1 year high of $130.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $113.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.70, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

Goosehead Insurance ( NASDAQ:GSHD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $78.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.54 million. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 284.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Patrick Ryan Langston sold 3,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.34, for a total value of $272,736.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $451,700. This trade represents a 37.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Miller sold 58,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.22, for a total transaction of $6,428,801.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,306,600. This represents a 66.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 122,255 shares of company stock worth $12,686,800 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 48.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $94.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $103.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Goosehead Insurance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.90.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

(Free Report)

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that engages in the provision of personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company offers homeowner’s, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Goosehead Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goosehead Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.