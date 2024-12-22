879 Shares in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) Acquired by Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Free Report) (TSE:SLF) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLF. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,837,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $338,621,000 after buying an additional 1,284,556 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,601,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $421,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,244 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 16.5% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,407,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $313,976,000 after acquiring an additional 905,679 shares during the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 423.9% in the 2nd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,017,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,909,000 after acquiring an additional 823,670 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. raised its position in Sun Life Financial by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 2,513,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,816,000 after purchasing an additional 797,901 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SLF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays started coverage on Sun Life Financial in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. StockNews.com cut Sun Life Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th.

Sun Life Financial Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE SLF opened at $58.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.03. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.41 and a 52-week high of $62.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.58.

Sun Life Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be issued a $0.621 dividend. This is a boost from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.23%.

Sun Life Financial Profile

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Asset Management, Canada, U.S., Asia, and Corporate. It offers various insurance products, such as term and permanent life; personal health, which includes prescription drugs, dental, and vision care; critical illness; long-term care; and disability, as well as reinsurance.

